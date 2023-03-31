Pacers vs. Thunder: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Indiana Pacers (33-44) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Pacers vs. Thunder Odds & Info
- When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSOK
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Thunder
|-2.5
|-
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- The teams have hit the over in 39 of the Pacers' 77 games with a set total.
- Indiana's ATS record is 40-37-0 this year.
- The Pacers have come away with 23 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Indiana has won 15 of its 45 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.
Pacers vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats
|Games Over
|% of Games Over
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Thunder
|0
|0%
|117.5
|233.4
|116.4
|235.5
|230.4
|Pacers
|0
|0%
|115.9
|233.4
|119.1
|235.5
|233.1
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have gone over the total six times.
- Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .579 (22-16-0). Away, it is .462 (18-21-0).
- The Pacers score an average of 115.9 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder give up.
- When it scores more than 116.4 points, Indiana is 27-10 against the spread and 23-14 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Thunder
|45-31
|9-8
|43-34
|Pacers
|40-37
|27-23
|39-38
Pacers vs. Thunder Point Insights
|Thunder
|Pacers
|117.5
|115.9
|5
|11
|23-6
|27-10
|23-7
|23-14
|116.4
|119.1
|19
|29
|28-9
|27-15
|26-11
|25-17
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.