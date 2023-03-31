The Indiana Pacers (33-44) are slight underdogs (by 2.5 points) to stop a three-game home losing streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (38-39) on Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana TV: BSIN and BSOK

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -2.5 -

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

The teams have hit the over in 39 of the Pacers' 77 games with a set total.

Indiana's ATS record is 40-37-0 this year.

The Pacers have come away with 23 wins in the 59 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Indiana has won 15 of its 45 games, or 33.3%, when it is the underdog by at least +120 on the moneyline.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 45.5% chance of pulling out a win.

Pacers vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Thunder vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over % of Games Over Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 0 0% 117.5 233.4 116.4 235.5 230.4 Pacers 0 0% 115.9 233.4 119.1 235.5 233.1

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 3-7 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Pacers have gone over the total six times.

Indiana's winning percentage against the spread at home is .579 (22-16-0). Away, it is .462 (18-21-0).

The Pacers score an average of 115.9 points per game, just 0.5 fewer points than the 116.4 the Thunder give up.

When it scores more than 116.4 points, Indiana is 27-10 against the spread and 23-14 overall.

Pacers vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Thunder and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 45-31 9-8 43-34 Pacers 40-37 27-23 39-38

Pacers vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights Thunder Pacers 117.5 Points Scored (PG) 115.9 5 NBA Rank (PPG) 11 23-6 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-10 23-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 23-14 116.4 Points Allowed (PG) 119.1 19 NBA Rank (PAPG) 29 28-9 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 27-15 26-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 25-17

