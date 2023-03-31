Gavin Sheets plays for the first time this season when the Chicago White Sox play the Houston Astros and Cristian Javier at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Gavin Sheets Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Gavin Sheets At The Plate (2022)

  • Sheets hit .241 with 19 doubles, 15 home runs and 27 walks.
  • Sheets reached base via a hit in 64 of 124 games last season (51.6%), including multiple hits in 18.5% of those games (23 of them).
  • He hit a long ball in 14 games a year ago (out of 124 opportunities, 11.3%), leaving the ballpark in 3.7% of his trips to home plate.
  • In 22.6% of his games a season ago (28 of 124), Sheets drove in a run. In 17 of those games (13.7%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in six contests.
  • He scored a run in 32 of 124 games last year (25.8%), including scoring multiple runs twice.

Gavin Sheets Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
62 GP 60
.276 AVG .208
.346 OBP .243
.562 SLG .266
25 XBH 9
14 HR 1
36 RBI 17
41/18 K/BB 45/9
0 SB 0
Home Away
64 GP 60
37 (57.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 27 (45.0%)
12 (18.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 11 (18.3%)
22 (34.4%) Games w/1+ Run 10 (16.7%)
13 (20.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (1.7%)
19 (29.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 9 (15.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
  • Javier will start for the Astros, his first of the season.
  • When he last appeared on Thursday, Nov. 3, the 26-year-old right-hander started the game and went six scoreless innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In his 30 appearances last season he put together an 11-9 record, had a 2.54 ERA, and a 0.948 WHIP.
