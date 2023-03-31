Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on March 31 at 8:10 PM ET.

Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)

Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.

In 63.1% of his 149 games last season, Andrus picked up a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.

He hit a home run in 17 of 149 games in 2022 (11.4%), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.

In 22.1% of his 149 games a year ago, Andrus drove in a run (33 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (12.1%), and three or more RBIs in six games.

He came around to score 54 times in 149 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (6.7%).

Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 69 GP 79 .250 AVG .247 .302 OBP .305 .373 SLG .430 22 XBH 27 4 HR 13 23 RBI 35 34/16 K/BB 58/23 6 SB 12 Home Away 70 GP 79 42 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 52 (65.8%) 18 (25.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 15 (19.0%) 19 (27.1%) Games w/1+ Run 35 (44.3%) 4 (5.7%) Games w/1+ HR 13 (16.5%) 13 (18.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 20 (25.3%)

