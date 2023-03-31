Elvis Andrus Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - March 31
Published: Mar. 31, 2023 at 2:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Elvis Andrus -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Chicago White Sox versus the Houston Astros, with Cristian Javier on the mound, on March 31 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Astros.
Elvis Andrus Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Elvis Andrus At The Plate (2022)
- Andrus hit .249 with 32 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- In 63.1% of his 149 games last season, Andrus picked up a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.
- He hit a home run in 17 of 149 games in 2022 (11.4%), including 2.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.1% of his 149 games a year ago, Andrus drove in a run (33 times). He also had 18 games with multiple RBIs (12.1%), and three or more RBIs in six games.
- He came around to score 54 times in 149 games (36.2%) last season, including 10 occasions when he scored more than once (6.7%).
Elvis Andrus Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|69
|GP
|79
|.250
|AVG
|.247
|.302
|OBP
|.305
|.373
|SLG
|.430
|22
|XBH
|27
|4
|HR
|13
|23
|RBI
|35
|34/16
|K/BB
|58/23
|6
|SB
|12
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|79
|42 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|52 (65.8%)
|18 (25.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|15 (19.0%)
|19 (27.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|35 (44.3%)
|4 (5.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|13 (16.5%)
|13 (18.6%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|20 (25.3%)
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros gave up the second-fewest home runs in baseball (134 total, 0.8 per game).
- Javier will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
- The 26-year-old right-hander last appeared Thursday, Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies, when he started and went six scoreless innings.
- Last season he compiled an 11-9 record, a 2.54 ERA and a 0.948 WHIP over his 30 games.
