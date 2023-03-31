On Friday, Eloy Jimenez (coming off going 0-for-5) and the Chicago White Sox face the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-5) against the Astros.

Eloy Jiménez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Cristian Javier
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Looking to place a prop bet on Eloy Jiménez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Eloy Jiménez At The Plate (2022)

  • Jimenez hit .295 with 12 doubles, 16 home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 59 of 84 games last year (70.2%) Jimenez had at least one hit, and in 20 of those contests (23.8%) he picked up more than one.
  • He homered in 19.0% of his games last season (84 in all), leaving the ballpark in 4.9% of his trips to home plate.
  • Jimenez drove in a run in 33 out of 84 games last season (39.3%), with two or more RBIz in 13 of those contests (15.5%).
  • He came around to score in 36 of his 84 games a year ago (42.9%), with two or more runs scored four times (4.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Eloy Jiménez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
43 GP 40
.315 AVG .274
.384 OBP .331
.541 SLG .459
15 XBH 13
9 HR 7
30 RBI 24
34/16 K/BB 38/12
0 SB 0
Home Away
44 GP 40
33 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 26 (65.0%)
10 (22.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 10 (25.0%)
21 (47.7%) Games w/1+ Run 15 (37.5%)
9 (20.5%) Games w/1+ HR 7 (17.5%)
19 (43.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 14 (35.0%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff ranked third in MLB last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to surrender 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Javier starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
  • The 26-year-old righty started and threw six scoreless innings when he last appeared Thursday, Nov. 3 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • In 30 games last season he compiled an 11-9 record and had a 2.54 ERA and a 0.948 WHIP.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.