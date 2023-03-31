On Friday, Andrew Vaughn (coming off going 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Chicago White Sox play the Houston Astros, whose starting pitcher will be Cristian Javier. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Astros.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Friday, March 31, 2023

Friday, March 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on fuboTV! Astros Starter: Cristian Javier

Cristian Javier TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)

Vaughn notched 138 hits while batting .271.

Among qualifying batters in MLB play last year, he ranked 40th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 61st in slugging.

Vaughn picked up at least one hit 89 times last season in 134 games played (66.4%), including multiple hits on 33 occasions (24.6%).

He homered in 17 games a year ago (out of 134 opportunities, 12.7%), leaving the ballpark in 3.1% of his trips to home plate.

In 34.3% of his games a year ago (46 of 134), Vaughn drove in a run. In 19 of those games (14.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, and he had three or more in six contests.

In 39.6% of his games last year (53 of 134), he scored at least a run, and in seven (5.2%) he scored two or more runs.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away 65 GP 68 .233 AVG .307 .276 OBP .364 .368 SLG .490 21 XBH 25 6 HR 11 27 RBI 49 48/12 K/BB 48/19 0 SB 0 Home Away 65 GP 69 41 (63.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 48 (69.6%) 13 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 20 (29.0%) 22 (33.8%) Games w/1+ Run 31 (44.9%) 6 (9.2%) Games w/1+ HR 11 (15.9%) 13 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 33 (47.8%)

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)