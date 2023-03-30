White Sox Injury List Today - April 7
The Chicago White Sox (3-4) have four players on the injured list. The club's next game is against the Pittsburgh Pirates (4-2) at 4:12 PM ET on Friday, April 7 at PNC Park.
White Sox Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Eloy Jiménez
|10 Day Injury List
|Strained Hamstring
|.211 / .318 / .316, 0 HR, 3 RBI
|Matt Foster
|15 Day Injury List
|Forearm
|-
|Garrett Crochet
|15 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Liam Hendriks
|15 Day Injury List
|Illness
|-
White Sox Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 4:12 PM
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|White Sox
|-135
|+115
|CWS -1.5
|8.5
White Sox vs. Giants Player Performance - April 6
The White Sox return to the diamond after falling to the Giants by a score of 16-6 on Thursday. They were outhit 20-11 in the loss.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Lance Lynn
|SP
|4 1/3 IP, 8 R, 9 H, 5 K, 3 BB
|Elvis Andrus
|2B
|2-for-4, BB, 2B, 2 RBI
|Andrew Vaughn
|1B
|1-for-3, 2 BB, RBI
|Hanser Alberto
|2B
|2-for-5
|Andrew Benintendi
|LF
|1-for-5, 2B, RBI
|Jake Burger
|3B
|1-for-2, 2B
