Thursday's game that pits the Houston Astros (0-0) against the Chicago White Sox (0-0) at Minute Maid Park has a projected final score of 6-2 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Astros, who is favored in this matchup by our model. First pitch is at 7:08 PM ET on March 30.

The Astros will give the nod to Framber Valdez against the White Sox and Dylan Cease.

White Sox vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 7:08 PM ET

Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

White Sox vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 6, White Sox 2.

Total Prediction for White Sox vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

White Sox Performance Insights

The White Sox won in 24, or 44.4%, of the 54 contests they were named as odds-on underdogs in last year.

Last season, Chicago came away with a win 12 times in 30 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the White Sox have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Last season Chicago was the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (686 total).

The White Sox had a 3.96 team ERA that ranked 16th among all league pitching staffs.

