Tim Anderson Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Tim Anderson and the Chicago White Sox begin the season versus Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.
Tim Anderson Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Tim Anderson At The Plate (2022)
- Anderson hit .301 with 13 doubles, six home runs and 15 walks.
- Anderson had a base hit in 57 of 79 games last year (72.2%), with at least two hits in 33 of those games (41.8%).
- He hit a long ball in 7.6% of his games last season (79 in all), leaving the ballpark in 1.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 22.8% of his games a season ago (18 of 79), Anderson picked up an RBI. In five of those games (6.3%) he recorded two or more RBIs, and he had three or more in two contests.
- In 50.6% of his 79 games last season, he scored (40 times). He had nine games with multiple runs in 2022 (11.4%).
Tim Anderson Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|44
|GP
|35
|.306
|AVG
|.296
|.342
|OBP
|.340
|.383
|SLG
|.408
|10
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|4
|12
|RBI
|13
|27/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|6
|SB
|7
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in MLB.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Valdez will take the mound to start for the Astros, his first of the season.
- The 29-year-old left-hander started and threw six innings when he last appeared on Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- He ranked 11th in ERA (2.77), 24th in WHIP (1.152), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in MLB action last year.
