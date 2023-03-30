The Detroit Tigers (2-5) are currently managing five players on the IL. The club's next contest is set for Saturday, April 8 against the Boston Red Sox (3-4) at Comerica Park, with the first pitch being thrown at 4:10 PM ET.

Tigers Injuries

Name Status Injury 2023 Stats Michael Lorenzen 15 Day Injury List Groin - Freddy Pacheco 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Tarik Skubal 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Casey Mize 60 Day Injury List Elbow - Beau Brieske 15 Day Injury List Arm -

Tigers Next Game

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM

4:10 PM Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Stadium: Comerica Park

Comerica Park

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Run Line Total Runs Red Sox -140 +120 BOS -1.5 8.5

Tigers vs. Red Sox Player Performance - April 6

Their last time out on Thursday, the Tigers fell short against the Red Sox, losing by a score of 6-3. Detroit was also outhit 7-6 in the contest.

Name Position Game Stats Spencer Turnbull SP 5 2/3 IP, 5 R, 5 H, 1 K, 2 BB Jake Rogers C 1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI Miguel Cabrera DH 1-for-3, BB, RBI Matt Vierling RF 1-for-4, BB Jonathan Schoop 2B 0-for-1, BB Spencer Torkelson 1B 1-for-4

