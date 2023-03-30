Romy Gonzalez Player Prop Bets: White Sox vs. Astros - March 30
Published: Mar. 30, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Chicago White Sox and Romy Gonzalez battle Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.
Romy Gonzalez Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)
Romy Gonzalez At The Plate (2022)
- Gonzalez hit .238 with four doubles, a triple, two home runs and two walks.
- Gonzalez got a hit in 17 of 32 games a year ago, with multiple hits in five of those games.
- He hit a long ball in two of 32 games last year, going deep in 1.8% of his plate appearances.
- Gonzalez picked up an RBI in seven of 32 games last season (21.9%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- In 12 of 32 games last year (37.5%), he scored a run, including two games with multiple runs.
Romy Gonzalez Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|14
|.217
|AVG
|.267
|.238
|OBP
|.283
|.317
|SLG
|.400
|4
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|6
|RBI
|5
|19/2
|K/BB
|20/0
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Astros had a collective 9.5 K/9 last season, the third-best in the league.
- The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combined to allow 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in the big leagues.
- Valdez starts for the first time this season for the Astros.
- The 29-year-old southpaw started and threw six innings when he last appeared Sunday, Nov. 6 against the Philadelphia Phillies.
- Among qualified pitchers in MLB last season he ranked 11th in ERA (2.77), 24th in WHIP (1.152), and 18th in K/9 (8.7).
