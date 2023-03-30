In the first game of the regular season on Thursday, March 30, Corbin Burnes will toe the rubber for the Milwaukee Brewers, and the Chicago Cubs will counter with Marcus Stroman. The first pitch will be thrown at 2:20 PM ET at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs are listed as +120 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Brewers (-145). The over/under is 7 runs for the contest.

Cubs vs. Brewers Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, March 30, 2023

Thursday, March 30, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Wrigley Field Probable Pitchers: Burnes - MIL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Stroman - CHC (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Cubs vs. Brewers Betting Trends and Insights

The Brewers won 70, or 56%, of the 125 games they played as favorites last season.

Last season, the Brewers won 51 of their 84 games, or 60.7%, when favored by at least -145 on the moneyline.

Milwaukee has a 59.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Brewers hit 109 home runs away from home last season (1.3 per game).

Milwaukee averaged three extra-base hits per game while slugging .405 away from home.

The Cubs were chosen as underdogs in 110 games last year and walked away with the win 50 times (45.5%) in those games.

Last year, the Cubs won 30 of 69 games when listed as at least +120 on the moneyline.

Chicago averaged 0.9 homers per home game last season (73 total at home).

The Cubs had a .394 slugging percentage and averaged 2.7 extra-base hits per game at home.

Cubs Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +8000 21st 3rd Win NL Central +600 - 3rd Make Playoffs +600 10th 3rd

