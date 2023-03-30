Cubs Injury List Today - April 7
The Chicago Cubs (2-3) currently have five players that have landed on the IL. The club's upcoming game against the Texas Rangers (4-2) is set for Friday, April 7 at Wrigley Field at 2:20 PM ET.
Cubs Injuries
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|2023 Stats
|Patrick Wisdom
|Day-to-day
|Wrist
|.375 / .444 / .875, 2 HR, 5 RBI
|Codi Heuer
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Brandon Hughes
|15 Day Injury List
|Knee
|-
|Ethan Roberts
|60 Day Injury List
|Elbow
|-
|Kyle Hendricks
|15 Day Injury List
|Shoulder
|-
|Seiya Suzuki
|10 Day Injury List
|Oblique
|-
Cubs Next Game
- Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
- Game Time: 2:20 PM
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Stadium: Wrigley Field
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Run Line
|Total Runs
|Cubs
|-115
|-105
|CHC -1.5
|6.5
Cubs vs. Reds Player Performance - April 4
On Tuesday, the Cubs won 12-5 over the Reds while outhitting Cincinnati 16-9 in the contest.
|Name
|Position
|Game Stats
|Hayden Wesneski
|SP
|4 2/3 IP, 3 R, 6 H, 4 K, 2 BB
|Patrick Wisdom
|3B
|3-for-5, 2 2B, 3 RBI
|Ian Happ
|LF
|3-for-4, 2 BB, 2B, RBI
|Nico Hoerner
|2B
|3-for-6, 2B
|Cody Bellinger
|CF
|3-for-5, BB, RBI
|Eric Hosmer
|1B
|2-for-5, 2B, 2 RBI
