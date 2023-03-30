The St. Louis Blues will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday, March 30, with the Blackhawks having dropped six straight games.

You can watch the action on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSMWX to see the Blues meet the Blackhawks.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Blues Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 1/21/2023 Blues Blackhawks 5-3 CHI 12/29/2022 Blues Blackhawks 3-1 STL 11/16/2022 Blackhawks Blues 5-2 STL

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

The Blackhawks have given up 264 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 25th in the NHL.

The Blackhawks have 178 goals this season (2.4 per game), 32nd in the league.

In their last 10 matchups, the Blackhawks have gone 2-7-1 to earn 55.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blackhawks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 19 goals during that time.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Taylor Raddysh 74 20 13 33 27 31 55.6% Seth Jones 64 10 22 32 57 44 - Andreas Athanasiou 73 14 14 28 42 52 38% Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3% Tyler Johnson 48 9 18 27 20 29 51.5%

Blues Stats & Trends

The Blues have allowed 271 total goals (3.7 per game), ranking 27th in league play in goals against.

The Blues' 239 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 15th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Blues are 6-3-1 to earn 75.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Blues have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 45 goals during that span.

Blues Key Players