The Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn take on Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros on Opening Day at Minute Maid Park, March 30 at 7:08 PM ET.

Andrew Vaughn Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Thursday, March 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Vaughn? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Andrew Vaughn At The Plate (2022)

  • Vaughn registered 138 hits while batting .271.
  • Among the qualified hitters in MLB last season, his batting average ranked 40th, his on-base percentage ranked 76th, and he was 61st in the league in slugging.
  • In 66.4% of his 134 games last season, Vaughn had a hit. He also had 33 multi-hit games in 2022.
  • In 17 of 134 games last year, he hit a long ball (12.7%). He went deep in 3.1% of his trips to the dish in 2022.
  • Vaughn drove in a run in 46 of 134 games last season (34.3%), including 19 occasions when he drove in multiple runs (14.2%). He had three or more RBIs in six games.
  • In 53 of 134 games last season (39.6%) he scored a run, and in seven of those games (5.2%) he scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Vaughn Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
65 GP 68
.233 AVG .307
.276 OBP .364
.368 SLG .490
21 XBH 25
6 HR 11
27 RBI 49
48/12 K/BB 48/19
0 SB 0

Astros Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Astros pitching staff was third in the big leagues last season with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Astros' 2.89 team ERA ranked second across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Astros pitchers combined to give up 134 home runs (0.8 per game), the second-fewest in baseball.
  • Valdez will make his first start of the season for the Astros.
  • When he last appeared on Sunday, Nov. 6, the 29-year-old left-hander started the game and went six innings against the Philadelphia Phillies.
  • He ranked 11th in ERA (2.77), 24th in WHIP (1.152), and 18th in K/9 (8.7) among qualified pitchers in the majors last year.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.