How to Watch the Pacers vs. Bucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Indiana Pacers (33-43) will attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) on March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Pacers and Bucks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: Bally Sports
Pacers Stats Insights
- The Pacers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.6 percentage points higher than the Bucks have given up to their opponents (45.1%).
- Indiana is 26-22 when it shoots higher than 45.1% from the field.
- The Pacers are the 24th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Bucks sit at 12th.
- The Pacers put up just 3.2 more points per game (115.6) than the Bucks allow (112.4).
- Indiana is 27-17 when it scores more than 112.4 points.
Pacers Home & Away Comparison
- In 2022-23 the Pacers are putting up more points at home (118.2 per game) than away (113.2). And they are giving up less at home (118.5) than away (118.9).
- Indiana is allowing fewer points at home (118.5 per game) than on the road (118.9).
- The Pacers collect 0.4 more assists per game at home (26.9) than away (26.5).
Pacers Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Buddy Hield
|Out
|Illness
|Myles Turner
|Questionable
|Ankle/Back
|Tyrese Haliburton
|Out
|Ankle
|Chris Duarte
|Out
|Ankle
|Kendall Brown
|Out
|Tibia
