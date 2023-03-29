Pacers vs. Bucks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Indiana Pacers (33-43) are heavy underdogs (+11.5) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The game airs on BSIN and BSWI. The point total is set at 238.5 for the matchup.
Pacers vs. Bucks Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana
- TV: BSIN and BSWI
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Bucks
|-11.5
|238.5
Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pacers Betting Records & Stats
- Indiana has played 30 games this season that have gone over 238.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Indiana's outings this season is 234.3, 4.2 fewer points than this game's point total.
- Indiana's ATS record is 39-37-0 this year.
- The Pacers have won in 23, or 39.7%, of the 58 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.
- Indiana has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by +475 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 17.4% chance of pulling out a win.
Pacers vs. Bucks Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 238.5
|% of Games Over 238.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Bucks
|24
|32%
|116.8
|232.4
|112.4
|231.1
|227.1
|Pacers
|30
|39.5%
|115.6
|232.4
|118.7
|231.1
|233.0
Additional Pacers Insights & Trends
- Indiana has gone 4-6 in its past 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.
- The Pacers have hit the over in six of their last 10 contests.
- In 2022-23 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.568, 21-16-0 record) than on the road (.462, 18-21-0).
- The Pacers' 115.6 points per game are just 3.2 more points than the 112.4 the Bucks allow to opponents.
- Indiana has put together a 28-16 ATS record and a 27-17 overall record in games it scores more than 112.4 points.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.
Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 11.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Bucks
|42-33
|4-5
|38-37
|Pacers
|39-37
|2-2
|38-38
Pacers vs. Bucks Point Insights
|Bucks
|Pacers
|116.8
|115.6
|7
|12
|25-7
|28-16
|29-3
|27-17
|112.4
|118.7
|8
|27
|32-18
|25-13
|42-8
|23-15
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.