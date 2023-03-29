At Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Wednesday, March 29, 2023, the Indiana Pacers (33-43) hope to snap a three-game losing skid when hosting the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) at 7:00 PM ET. The game airs on BSIN and BSWI.

Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI
  • Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Pacers vs. Bucks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Bucks Moneyline Pacers Moneyline
DraftKings Bucks (-11.5) 237 -625 +470 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Bucks (-11.5) 237.5 -650 +475 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Bucks (-12) 238 -714 +475 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Bucks (-11.5) - -700 +500 Bet on this game with Tipico

Pacers vs. Bucks Betting Trends

  • The Bucks are outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game with a +327 scoring differential overall. They put up 116.8 points per game (seventh in the NBA) and allow 112.4 per contest (eighth in the league).
  • The Pacers are being outscored by 3.1 points per game, with a -231 scoring differential overall. They put up 115.6 points per game (12th in NBA), and give up 118.7 per contest (27th in league).
  • These two teams score a combined 232.4 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than this matchup's point total.
  • These teams give up 231.1 points per game combined, 5.9 points fewer than this matchup's total.
  • Milwaukee is 42-30-3 ATS this season.
  • Indiana is 39-36-1 ATS this year.

Pacers and Bucks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Pacers +100000 +90000 -
Bucks +320 +145 -

