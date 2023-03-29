Pacers vs. Bucks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - March 29
Published: Mar. 29, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Indiana Pacers (33-43) will attempt to stop a three-game losing streak when they host the Milwaukee Bucks (54-21) on Wednesday, March 29, 2023 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse as big, 11.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSIN and BSWI.
Pacers vs. Bucks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Wednesday, March 29, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and BSWI
- Location: Indianapolis, Indiana
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Pacers vs. Bucks Score Prediction
- Prediction: Bucks 119 - Pacers 112
Spread & Total Prediction for Pacers vs. Bucks
- Pick ATS: Pacers (+ 11.5)
- Pick OU:
Under (237.5)
- The Bucks sport a 40-30-5 ATS record this season as opposed to the 39-36-1 mark of the Pacers.
- Indiana covers the spread when it is an 11.5-point underdog or more 66.7% of the time. That's more often than Milwaukee covers as a favorite of 11.5 or more (50%).
- When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it in fewer games (48% of the time) than Indiana (50%).
- As a moneyline underdog this year, the Pacers are 23-36, while the Bucks are 50-11 as moneyline favorites.
Pacers Performance Insights
- In 2022-23, Indiana is 12th in the NBA on offense (115.6 points scored per game) and fourth-worst defensively (118.7 points conceded).
- The Pacers are sixth in the league in assists (26.7 per game) in 2022-23.
- Beyond the arc, the Pacers are seventh in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.6). They are 13th in 3-point percentage at 36.4%.
- Indiana attempts 58.3% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 41.7% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 67.5% of Indiana's baskets are 2-pointers, and 32.5% are 3-pointers.
