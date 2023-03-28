The Chicago Blackhawks (24-43-6) will aim to break a five-game losing streak when they face the Dallas Stars (39-20-14) at home on Tuesday, March 28 at 8:30 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have registered a 2-7-1 record after putting up 21 total goals (three power-play goals on 32 power-play opportunities during that span, for a success rate of 9.4%). Their opponents have scored a combined 33 goals in those games.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which club we predict will pick up the victory in Tuesday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Stars Predictions for Tuesday

Our projection model for this matchup predicts a final score of Stars 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Stars (-300)

Stars (-300) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Stars (-1.6)

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a record of 24-43-6 this season and are 8-6-14 in overtime games.

In the 20 games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 26 points.

This season the Blackhawks registered just one goal in 17 games and they finished 0-16-1 in those matchups.

When Chicago has scored two goals this season, they've earned 10 points (4-11-2 record).

The Blackhawks have scored more than two goals in 31 games, earning 43 points from those contests.

This season, Chicago has scored a lone power-play goal in 19 games and picked up 13 points with a record of 5-11-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-7-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 55 games, going 18-33-4 to register 40 points.

Stars Rank Stars AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 9th 3.4 Goals Scored 2.42 32nd 8th 2.75 Goals Allowed 3.56 25th 11th 32.2 Shots 26.7 31st 14th 30.8 Shots Allowed 33.7 28th 8th 23.2% Power Play % 15.8% 31st 3rd 83.5% Penalty Kill % 76.1% 20th

Blackhawks vs. Stars Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

