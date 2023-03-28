The Dallas Stars (39-20-14) visit the Chicago Blackhawks (24-43-6) -- who've lost five in a row -- on Tuesday at 8:30 PM ET.

Watch on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW as the Stars and the Blackhawks play.

Stars Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW
  • Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Blackhawks vs. Stars Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
3/2/2023 Blackhawks Stars 5-2 DAL
2/22/2023 Stars Blackhawks 4-3 CHI
11/23/2022 Stars Blackhawks 6-4 DAL

Blackhawks Stats & Trends

  • The Blackhawks give up 3.6 goals per game (260 in total), 25th in the league.
  • The Blackhawks' 177 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
  • In the past 10 games, the Blackhawks have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.
  • On the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 21 goals over that stretch.

Blackhawks Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Taylor Raddysh 73 20 13 33 26 31 55.6%
Seth Jones 63 10 22 32 57 44 -
Andreas Athanasiou 72 14 14 28 41 52 36.8%
Jonathan Toews 46 14 14 28 38 31 63.3%
Tyler Johnson 47 8 18 26 18 29 51.5%

Stars Stats & Trends

  • The Stars have given up 201 total goals (2.8 per game), the sixth-fewest in NHL play.
  • The Stars' 248 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 10th in the league.
  • In their last 10 games, the Stars are 5-4-1 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Stars have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 4.0 goals-per-game average (40 total) over that span.

Stars Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jason Robertson 73 41 50 91 59 57 0%
Jamie Benn 73 31 40 71 44 49 59.7%
Joe Pavelski 73 21 46 67 50 28 53.7%
Roope Hintz 65 33 34 67 35 24 51.8%
Miro Heiskanen 70 11 51 62 55 43 -

