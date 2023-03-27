Luka Doncic and Tyrese Haliburton are two players to watch when the Dallas Mavericks (36-39) and the Indiana Pacers (33-42) meet at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Monday. Gametime is slated for 7:00 PM ET.

Pacers' Last Game

In their previous game, the Pacers lost to the Hawks on Saturday, 143-130. Jordan Nwora scored a team-high 33 points (and added one assist and six boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jordan Nwora 33 6 1 0 1 4 Tyrese Haliburton 19 1 13 1 1 2 Buddy Hield 16 4 5 0 2 4

Pacers Players to Watch

Buddy Hield is averaging 16.9 points, 5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, making 45.4% of his shots from the floor and 42.1% from beyond the arc, with 3.6 treys per game (third in league).

Myles Turner leads the Pacers in rebounding (7.5 per game), and puts up 18 points and 1.4 assists. He also posts 0.6 steals and 2.3 blocked shots (fourth in the NBA).

Bennedict Mathurin gives the Pacers 16.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Pacers receive 8.1 points, 3 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game from T.J. McConnell.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Buddy Hield 14.6 5.9 3 1.1 0.6 2.9 Andrew Nembhard 14.6 2.3 4.7 0.6 0.1 1.7 Jordan Nwora 14.4 4.7 1.8 0.6 0.4 2.2 T.J. McConnell 9.2 2.7 5 1.2 0.5 0.5 Tyrese Haliburton 10.7 1.2 5.7 0.3 0.1 1

