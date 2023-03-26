The No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (28-7) are 4.5-point underdogs in their NCAA Tournament Elite Eight matchup with the No. 2 seed Texas Longhorns (29-8) on Sunday at T-Mobile Center, airing on CBS beginning at 5:05 PM, with the winner advancing to the Final Four from the Midwest Region bracket. The point total is 149.5 for the matchup.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023

Sunday, March 26, 2023 Time: 5:05 PM ET

5:05 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Where: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: T-Mobile Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas -4.5 149.5

Texas vs Miami (FL) Betting Records & Stats

The Longhorns are 18-16-0 against the spread this season.

Texas has a record of 14-1, a 93.3% win rate, when it's favored by -190 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Longhorns.

Miami (FL) has gone 17-11-0 ATS this season.

The Hurricanes have a win-loss record of 4-1 with odds of +155 or worse this year.

Miami (FL) has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas 13 38.2% 77.9 157.3 67.3 139 142.1 Miami (FL) 16 51.6% 79.4 157.3 71.7 139 147

Additional Texas vs Miami (FL) Insights & Trends

Texas has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Longhorns have gone over the total three times.

Miami (FL) has gone 8-2 over its last 10 contests, with a 6-3 record against the spread in that span.

The Hurricanes have gone over the total in five of their last 10 outings.

The 77.9 points per game the Longhorns record are 6.2 more points than the Hurricanes give up (71.7).

Texas has a 10-12 record against the spread and a 19-5 record overall when putting up more than 71.7 points.

The Hurricanes' 79.4 points per game are 12.1 more points than the 67.3 the Longhorns give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 67.3 points, Miami (FL) is 13-8 against the spread and 21-5 overall.

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas 18-16-0 9-10 16-18-0 Miami (FL) 17-11-0 3-0 14-17-0

Texas vs. Miami (FL) Home/Away Splits

Texas Miami (FL) 17-1 Home Record 16-1 4-6 Away Record 7-4 9-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 84.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 69.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 9-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

