The Vancouver Canucks (33-34-5) go on the road against the Chicago Blackhawks (24-42-6, losers of four in a row) at United Center. The game on Sunday, March 26 starts at 6:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP.

The Blackhawks' offense has scored 24 goals during their last 10 games, while their defense has conceded 30 goals. They have registered 34 power-play opportunities during that time, and have scored three goals (8.8%). They are 3-6-1 over those games.

Before watching this matchup, here is our pick for which team will bring home the win in Sunday's hockey action.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this contest predicts a final score of Canucks 4, Blackhawks 3.

Moneyline Pick: Canucks (-170)

Canucks (-170) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Canucks (-0.2)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 24-42-6 record this season and are 8-6-14 in contests that have gone to overtime.

Chicago has earned 26 points (11-5-4) in its 20 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Blackhawks recorded only one goal in 17 games and they finished 0-16-1 in those matchups.

Chicago has earned 10 points (4-10-2 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Blackhawks have earned 43 points in their 31 games with three or more goals scored.

This season, Chicago has recorded a lone power-play goal in 19 games and picked up 13 points with a record of 5-11-3.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Chicago is 6-7-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks' opponents have had more shots in 55 games. The Blackhawks went 18-33-4 in those contests (40 points).

Canucks Rank Canucks AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 11th 3.35 Goals Scored 2.43 32nd 27th 3.65 Goals Allowed 3.56 25th 22nd 30.1 Shots 26.7 31st 11th 30.6 Shots Allowed 33.8 29th 11th 22.1% Power Play % 16% 31st 32nd 70.9% Penalty Kill % 76.2% 21st

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.