How to Watch the Blackhawks vs. Canucks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Vancouver Canucks will travel to face the Chicago Blackhawks on Sunday, March 26, with the Blackhawks having lost four straight games.
You can watch ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP to take in the action as the Blackhawks attempt to knock off the Canucks.
Canucks Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and SNP
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
Blackhawks vs. Canucks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|1/24/2023
|Canucks
|Blackhawks
|5-2 VAN
Blackhawks Stats & Trends
- The Blackhawks' total of 256 goals conceded (3.6 per game) is 25th in the league.
- The Blackhawks' 175 goals on the season (2.4 per game) rank them 32nd in the league.
- In the past 10 contests, the Blackhawks have gone 3-6-1 (60.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive side, the Blackhawks have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 24 goals over that stretch.
Blackhawks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Taylor Raddysh
|72
|20
|13
|33
|26
|30
|55.6%
|Seth Jones
|62
|10
|21
|31
|57
|44
|-
|Jonathan Toews
|46
|14
|14
|28
|38
|31
|63.3%
|Andreas Athanasiou
|71
|14
|13
|27
|40
|47
|37.3%
|Tyler Johnson
|46
|8
|18
|26
|17
|29
|49.4%
Canucks Stats & Trends
- The Canucks have allowed 263 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 27th in NHL action in goals against.
- The Canucks' 241 total goals (3.4 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- In the last 10 games, the Canucks have claimed 90.0% of the possible points with an 8-2-0 record.
- Defensively, the Canucks have allowed 22 goals (2.2 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.5 goals per game (35 total) during that time.
Canucks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Elias Pettersson
|70
|33
|58
|91
|43
|54
|43.6%
|Jonathan Tanner Miller
|71
|29
|43
|72
|44
|49
|53.7%
|Quinn Hughes
|68
|5
|63
|68
|40
|50
|100%
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|71
|35
|29
|64
|22
|27
|-
|Brock Boeser
|64
|14
|33
|47
|19
|21
|38.3%
