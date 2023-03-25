Tyrese Haliburton, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Hawks - March 25
Saturday's 5:00 PM ET game between the Atlanta Hawks (36-37) and the Indiana Pacers (33-41) at State Farm Arena features the Pacers' Buddy Hield as a player to watch.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Hawks
- Game Day: Saturday, March 25
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Arena: State Farm Arena
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
Pacers' Last Game
The Pacers dropped their most recent game to the Celtics, 120-95, on Friday. Myles Turner was their high scorer with 20 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Myles Turner
|20
|6
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Tyrese Haliburton
|20
|6
|9
|1
|0
|1
|Isaiah Jackson
|12
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
Pacers Players to Watch
- Hield gets the Pacers 17 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.2 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Turner is the Pacers' top rebounder (7.5 per game), and he posts 18 points and 1.4 assists.
- Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, making 43.1% of his shots from the floor and 32.4% from 3-point range, with 1.3 triples per game.
- T.J. McConnell gives the Pacers 8.1 points, 3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Buddy Hield
|13.9
|6.1
|2.7
|1.1
|0.4
|2.7
|Andrew Nembhard
|13.8
|2.1
|4.4
|0.7
|0.1
|1.5
|Myles Turner
|13.4
|4.1
|1.5
|0.2
|1.4
|0.3
|T.J. McConnell
|9.1
|2.8
|5.3
|1.2
|0.5
|0.5
|Tyrese Haliburton
|11.7
|1.4
|5.5
|0.3
|0.1
|1.4
