This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (27-6) and the No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (27-5) on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 11:30 AM.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 25, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

The Fighting Irish score 5.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Terrapins allow (68.5).

Notre Dame has put together a 20-1 record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.

Maryland is 20-1 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.

The 79.4 points per game the Terrapins average are 21.0 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (58.4).

Maryland has a 24-4 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.

Notre Dame has a 24-4 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.

The Terrapins shoot 44.6% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Fighting Irish concede defensively.

The Fighting Irish make 45.7% of their shots from the field, just 4.5% more than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.

