This Sweet 16 matchup features the No. 2 seed Maryland Terrapins (27-6) and the No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (27-5) on Saturday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena. The NCAA Tournament contest begins at 11:30 AM.

Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Notre Dame vs. Maryland Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Irish score 5.8 more points per game (74.3) than the Terrapins allow (68.5).
  • Notre Dame has put together a 20-1 record in games it scores more than 68.5 points.
  • Maryland is 20-1 when it gives up fewer than 74.3 points.
  • The 79.4 points per game the Terrapins average are 21.0 more points than the Fighting Irish give up (58.4).
  • Maryland has a 24-4 record when scoring more than 58.4 points.
  • Notre Dame has a 24-4 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
  • The Terrapins shoot 44.6% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Fighting Irish concede defensively.
  • The Fighting Irish make 45.7% of their shots from the field, just 4.5% more than the Terrapins' defensive field-goal percentage.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Louisville L 64-38 Greensboro Coliseum
3/17/2023 Southern Utah W 82-56 Purcell Pavilion
3/19/2023 Mississippi State W 53-48 Purcell Pavilion
3/25/2023 Maryland - Bon Secours Wellness Arena

