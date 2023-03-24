The Indiana Pacers (33-40) battle the Boston Celtics (50-23) at TD Garden on March 24, 2023.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers' 46.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.2 percentage points higher than the Celtics have allowed to their opponents (46.5%).

Indiana has put together a 22-17 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.5% from the field.

The Pacers are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 22nd.

The Pacers put up only 3.7 more points per game (115.9) than the Celtics allow their opponents to score (112.2).

When it scores more than 112.2 points, Indiana is 27-16.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

The Pacers average more points per game at home (118.6) than on the road (113.2), and give up the same amount at home as away (118.2).

The Pacers pick up 0.7 more assists per game at home (27.1) than away (26.4).

Pacers Injuries