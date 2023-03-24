Friday's game that pits the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (27-5) against the Maryland Terrapins (27-6) at Bon Secours Wellness Arena is expected to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 71-69 in favor of Notre Dame. Game time is at TBA on March 24.

The Fighting Irish's last contest on Sunday ended in a 53-48 victory against Mississippi State.

Notre Dame vs. Maryland Game Info

When: Friday, March 24, 2023

Friday, March 24, 2023 Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, South Carolina

Notre Dame vs. Maryland Score Prediction

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 18, the Fighting Irish picked up their signature win of the season, a 63-52 road victory.

The Fighting Irish have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.

Notre Dame has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

The Terrapins have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (eight).

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18

74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4

68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on February 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on February 16

66-60 over NC State (No. 24) on March 3

Notre Dame Performance Insights