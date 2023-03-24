On Friday at KFC Yum! Center, the Alabama Crimson Tide (31-5) and the San Diego State Aztecs (29-6) collide at 6:30 PM ET for their Sweet 16 matchup. The Crimson Tide's Brandon Miller and the Aztecs' Matt Bradley are two players to watch in this contest.

How to Watch Alabama vs. San Diego State

Game Day: Friday, March 24

Friday, March 24 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: KFC Yum! Center

KFC Yum! Center Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

Alabama's Last Game

Alabama won its previous game versus Maryland, 73-51, on Saturday. Jahvon Quinerly was its top scorer with 22 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jahvon Quinerly 22 2 2 3 0 4 Brandon Miller 19 7 0 0 1 2 Charles Bediako 10 10 1 2 2 0

San Diego State's Last Game

San Diego State won its most recent game versus Furman, 75-52, on Saturday. Micah Parrish was its leading scorer with 16 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Micah Parrish 16 6 0 0 1 2 Darrion Trammell 13 2 2 1 0 3 Lamont Butler 12 6 6 2 0 0

Alabama Players to Watch

Miller averages 19.1 points and 8.2 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also putting up 2 assists, shooting 44.1% from the field and 39.5% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Noah Clowney posts 10 points, 7.9 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. Defensively, he posts 0.5 steals and 1 block.

Mark Sears posts 12.4 points, 3.4 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

Charles Bediako is putting up 6.3 points, 0.7 assists and 6 rebounds per game.

Quinerly paces the Crimson Tide at 3.6 assists per contest, while also averaging 1.9 rebounds and 8.7 points.

San Diego State Players to Watch

Bradley is the Aztecs' top scorer (13 points per game) and assist man (2.1), and delivers 3.9 rebounds.

Lamont Butler is No. 1 on the Aztecs in assists (3.3 per game), and puts up 8.6 points and 2.7 rebounds. He also puts up 1.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.

The Aztecs receive 9.5 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists per game from Darrion Trammell.

Nathan Mensah is the Aztecs' top rebounder (5.9 per game), and he posts 6.1 points and 0.6 assists.

Jaedon LeDee gets the Aztecs 7.8 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Alabama Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Brandon Miller 20.2 8 2.2 0.9 1.1 2.6 Charles Bediako 8.4 7.7 0.8 0.9 2.4 0 Noah Clowney 10.6 7.3 1 0.6 0.9 1.2 Jahvon Quinerly 12.5 2.1 4.1 1.2 0 1.7 Mark Sears 9.6 2.5 1.9 0.6 0 1.6

