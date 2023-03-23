The Washington Capitals (33-31-8) will attempt to break a three-game losing streak when they face the Chicago Blackhawks (24-40-6) at home on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI.

The Blackhawks are 3-6-1 over the past 10 games, totaling 25 total goals (three power-play goals on 31 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 9.7%). They have given up 27 goals to their opponents.

As hockey action continues, prepare for the matchup by checking out which team we predict will capture the win in Thursday's game.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Predictions for Thursday

Our projections model for this contest predicts a final score of Capitals 4, Blackhawks 2.

Moneyline Pick: Capitals (-295)

Capitals (-295) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Capitals (-2.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game and place your bets with DraftKings.

Blackhawks Splits and Trends

The Blackhawks have a 8-6-14 record in overtime matchups this season and a 24-40-6 overall record.

In the 20 games Chicago has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up 26 points.

This season the Blackhawks scored only one goal in 15 games and they finished 0-14-1 in those matchups.

Chicago has 10 points (4-10-2) when scoring two goals this season.

The Blackhawks have scored at least three goals 31 times, earning 43 points from those matchups (20-8-3).

Chicago has scored a single power-play goal in 19 games this season and has recorded 13 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Chicago has posted a record of 6-7-2 (14 points).

The Blackhawks have been outshot by opponents in 54 games, going 18-32-4 to record 40 points.

Capitals Rank Capitals AVG Blackhawks AVG Blackhawks Rank 18th 3.13 Goals Scored 2.47 32nd 15th 3.1 Goals Allowed 3.53 25th 17th 31.5 Shots 26.7 31st 9th 30.5 Shots Allowed 34 28th 15th 21.3% Power Play % 16.6% 28th 6th 82.7% Penalty Kill % 76.6% 20th

Put your picks to the test and bet with DraftKings.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit DraftKings for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.