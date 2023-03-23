The Washington Capitals (33-31-8) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-40-6) at Capital One Arena on Thursday, March 23 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI. The Capitals have lost three games in a row.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Game Info

When: Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI

ESPN+, NBCS-DC, and NBCS-CHI Where: Capital One Arena in Washington D.C.

Favorite Underdog Total Capitals (-255) Blackhawks (+215) 6

Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today

Blackhawks Betting Insights

The Blackhawks have been an underdog in 66 games this season, and won 22 (33.3%).

This season Chicago has won 10 of its 28 games, or 35.7%, when it's the underdog by at least +215 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set in this contest implies a 31.7% chance of victory for the Blackhawks.

Chicago has combined with its opponent to score more than 6 goals in 39 of 70 games this season.

Blackhawks vs. Capitals Rankings

Capitals Total (Rank) Blackhawks Total (Rank) 225 (18th) Goals 173 (32nd) 223 (15th) Goals Allowed 247 (24th) 47 (16th) Power Play Goals 34 (26th) 34 (2nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 47 (21st)

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blackhawks with DraftKings.

Blackhawks Advanced Stats

Chicago has gone over the total in four of its last 10 games.

The Blackhawks and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.0 goals over their last 10 games, identical to the over/under listed in this matchup.

In their past 10 games, the Blackhawks and their opponents are scoring 0.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 6.5.

The Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (173 total goals, 2.5 per game).

The Blackhawks have allowed 247 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 24th.

Their 30th-ranked goal differential is -74.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.