The Toronto Raptors (35-37) host the Indiana Pacers (32-40) after winning seven straight home games. The Raptors are favored by 8.5 points in the contest, which tips at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, March 22, 2023. The matchup has an over/under set at 234.5 points.

Pacers vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV: BSIN and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Raptors -8.5 234.5

Pacers Betting Records & Stats

Indiana has combined with its opponents to score more than 234.5 points in 33 of 72 games this season.

The average total for Indiana's games this season is 234.1 points, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Indiana has a 38-34-0 record against the spread this year.

The Pacers have come away with 22 wins in the 54 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Indiana has won five of its seven games when it is the underdog by at least +260 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Indiana has a 27.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Pacers vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Raptors vs Pacers Total Facts Games Over 234.5 % of Games Over 234.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Raptors 23 31.9% 112.9 228.7 112.1 230.4 223.9 Pacers 33 45.8% 115.8 228.7 118.3 230.4 232.8

Additional Pacers Insights & Trends

Indiana has gone 5-5 in its last 10 games, with a 5-5 record against the spread in that span.

Seven of the Pacers' past 10 outings have hit the over.

In 2022-23 against the spread, Indiana has a better winning percentage at home (.583, 21-15-0 record) than on the road (.472, 17-19-0).

The Pacers' 115.8 points per game are just 3.7 more points than the 112.1 the Raptors give up.

When it scores more than 112.1 points, Indiana is 27-15 against the spread and 26-16 overall.

Pacers vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Raptors and Pacers Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Raptors 37-35 4-4 40-32 Pacers 38-34 7-3 36-36

Pacers vs. Raptors Point Insights

Scoring Insights Raptors Pacers 112.9 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 21 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 15-5 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 27-15 15-5 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 26-16 112.1 Points Allowed (PG) 118.3 5 NBA Rank (PAPG) 27 31-16 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-6 31-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

