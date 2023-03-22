Pacers vs. Raptors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 22
The Toronto Raptors (35-37), on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET, aim to build on a seven-game home winning stretch when hosting the Indiana Pacers (32-40).
You will find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Raptors vs. Pacers matchup in this article.
Pacers vs. Raptors Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSIN and SportsNet
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
Pacers vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Raptors Moneyline
|Pacers Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Raptors (-9)
|234
|-380
|+310
|BetMGM
|Raptors (-9.5)
|234.5
|-400
|+310
|PointsBet
|Raptors (-9)
|234
|-417
|+330
|Tipico
|Raptors (-7.5)
|-
|-330
|+270
Pacers vs. Raptors Betting Trends
- The Raptors score 112.9 points per game (21st in the NBA) and give up 112.1 (fifth in the league) for a +54 scoring differential overall.
- The Pacers have a -174 scoring differential, falling short by 2.5 points per game. They're putting up 115.8 points per game, 12th in the league, and are giving up 118.3 per contest to rank 27th in the NBA.
- These two teams are scoring 228.7 points per game between them, 5.3 fewer than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these teams combine to average 230.4 points per game, 3.6 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.
- Toronto has covered 35 times in 72 chances against the spread this season.
- Indiana has put together a 38-33-1 record against the spread this year.
Pacers and Raptors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Pacers
|+100000
|+90000
|+1600
|Raptors
|+25000
|+8000
|+105
