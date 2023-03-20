Buddy Hield, Top Pacers Players to Watch vs. the Hornets - March 20
The Indiana Pacers (32-39) and the Charlotte Hornets (22-50) are set to play on Monday at Spectrum Center, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Myles Turner is one of the players to watch.
How to Watch Pacers vs. Hornets
- Game Day: Monday, March 20
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Arena: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
Pacers' Last Game
The Pacers lost their most recent game to the 76ers, 141-121, on Saturday. Aaron Nesmith was their high scorer with 25 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Aaron Nesmith
|25
|6
|2
|1
|0
|4
|Andrew Nembhard
|22
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Myles Turner
|20
|5
|2
|0
|1
|0
Pacers Players to Watch
- Hield posts 17.1 points, 5 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game, shooting 45.9% from the floor and 42.6% from downtown (10th in league) with 3.7 made 3-pointers per contest (third in NBA).
- Turner posts a team-leading 7.6 rebounds per contest. He is also putting up 17.9 points and 1.4 assists, shooting 54.4% from the field and 37.9% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Bennedict Mathurin is averaging 16.6 points, 1.4 assists and 4 rebounds per contest.
- T.J. McConnell is posting 8 points, 5.2 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
- Andrew Nembhard posts 8.7 points, 2.6 rebounds and 4 assists per contest, shooting 42.9% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc with 1.2 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Buddy Hield
|14.4
|5.6
|2.9
|1.5
|0.3
|2.7
|Tyrese Haliburton
|14.4
|1.6
|6.6
|0.2
|0.3
|1.7
|Jordan Nwora
|14.4
|5
|2.8
|0.9
|0.3
|2
|Myles Turner
|14
|3.8
|1.3
|0.6
|2
|0.6
|T.J. McConnell
|8.3
|3.3
|5.3
|1.4
|0.2
|0.4
