The Charlotte Hornets (22-50) will attempt to stop a six-game home losing streak when they square off against the Indiana Pacers (32-39) on March 20, 2023 at Spectrum Center.

Pacers vs. Hornets Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV: Bally Sports

Pacers Stats Insights

The Pacers make 46.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.1 percentage points lower than the Hornets have allowed to their opponents (47.7%).

Indiana is 19-14 when it shoots higher than 47.7% from the field.

The Hornets are the eighth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pacers sit at 24th.

The Pacers put up only 1.6 fewer points per game (115.9) than the Hornets give up (117.5).

Indiana is 20-11 when scoring more than 117.5 points.

Pacers Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Pacers have played better at home this year, putting up 118.6 points per game, compared to 113.2 per game when playing on the road.

Indiana is giving up 118.2 points per game this season at home, which is 0.2 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (118.4).

In terms of three-point shooting, the Pacers have fared better at home this year, making 14.2 treys per game with a 36.7% three-point percentage, compared to 13.5 threes per game and a 36.3% three-point percentage in away games.

Pacers Injuries