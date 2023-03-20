Monday's game between the Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) matching up at Ocean Center has a projected final score of 76-70 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Indiana State, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 12:00 PM ET on March 20.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info & Odds

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana State 76, Eastern Kentucky 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky

Computer Predicted Spread: Indiana State (-6.3)

Indiana State (-6.3) Computer Predicted Total: 146.0

Indiana State is 22-9-0 against the spread, while Eastern Kentucky's ATS record this season is 17-10-0. A total of 15 out of the Sycamores' games this season have gone over the point total, and 11 of the Colonels' games have gone over. Indiana State has a 9-1 record against the spread while going 7-3 overall over the last 10 games. Eastern Kentucky has gone 7-3 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its last 10 contests.

Indiana State Performance Insights

The Sycamores outscore opponents by 10 points per game (scoring 79.1 points per game to rank 24th in college basketball while allowing 69.1 per contest to rank 147th in college basketball) and have a +349 scoring differential overall.

The 31.5 rebounds per game Indiana State averages rank 193rd in college basketball, and are 1.3 more than the 30.2 its opponents grab per outing.

Indiana State connects on 9.5 three-pointers per game (18th in college basketball) while shooting 35.4% from deep (105th in college basketball). It is making 2.9 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.6 per game while shooting 31.7%.

The Sycamores average 102.5 points per 100 possessions (ninth in college basketball), while allowing 89.5 points per 100 possessions (121st in college basketball).

Indiana State and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Sycamores commit 11.5 per game (141st in college basketball) and force 12.2 (156th in college basketball play).

