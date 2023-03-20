The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (21-13) battle the Indiana State Sycamores (23-12) on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Ocean Center. It starts at 12:00 PM ET on FloSports.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky matchup.

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida
  • How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Indiana State Moneyline Eastern Kentucky Moneyline

Indiana State vs. Eastern Kentucky Betting Trends

  • Indiana State has covered 22 times in 34 games with a spread this season.
  • In the Sycamores' 34 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 18 times.
  • Eastern Kentucky is 20-11-0 ATS this year.
  • A total of 12 Colonels games this season have gone over the point total.

