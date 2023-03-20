The No. 1 seed Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) will try to advance to the Sweet 16 round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 9 seed Miami Hurricanes (20-12) on Monday at 8:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Indiana Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Scoring Comparison

The Hurricanes' 70.5 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 61.8 the Hoosiers allow.

When it scores more than 61.8 points, Miami (FL) is 16-7.

Indiana's record is 22-0 when it allows fewer than 70.5 points.

The 81.3 points per game the Hoosiers put up are 17.5 more points than the Hurricanes give up (63.8).

When Indiana scores more than 63.8 points, it is 26-2.

Miami (FL) has a 17-9 record when allowing fewer than 81.3 points.

This season the Hoosiers are shooting 49.9% from the field, 6.3% higher than the Hurricanes concede.

The Hurricanes make 40.8% of their shots from the field, 2.2% higher than the Hoosiers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Indiana Schedule