Monday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) and the Miami Hurricanes (20-12) at Assembly Hall has a good chance to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-61 and heavily favors Indiana to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.

In their last time out, the Hoosiers won on Saturday 77-47 against Tennessee Tech.

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 78, Miami (FL) 61

Indiana Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on February 9, the Hoosiers captured their signature win of the season, an 87-78 home victory.

The Hoosiers have 10 wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the eighth-most in the nation.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, Indiana is 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9

68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26

83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13

Indiana Performance Insights