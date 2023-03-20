Monday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (20-12) at Assembly Hall should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-61 and heavily favors Indiana to take home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.

Their last time out, the Hoosiers won on Saturday 77-47 against Tennessee Tech.

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 78, Miami (FL) 61

Indiana Schedule Analysis

The Hoosiers beat the No. 3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 87-78, on February 9, which goes down as their signature win of the season.

The Hoosiers have tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (10).

Indiana has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9

68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26

83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13

Indiana Performance Insights