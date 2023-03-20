Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest features the Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (20-12) facing off at Assembly Hall in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 78-61 victory for heavily favored Indiana according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Hoosiers came out on top in their most recent matchup 77-47 against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.
Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 78, Miami (FL) 61
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- When the Hoosiers beat the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 3 in the AP's Top 25) on February 9 by a score of 87-78, it was their best win of the year so far.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Hoosiers are 10-3 (.769%) -- tied for the eighth-most victories.
- Indiana has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers have a +605 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 81.3 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are allowing 61.8 per contest to rank 103rd in college basketball.
- Offensively, Indiana is averaging 78.5 points per game this year in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (81.3 points per game) is 2.8 PPG higher.
- The Hoosiers score 81.9 points per game when playing at home, compared to 78.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.4 points per contest.
- Indiana cedes 55.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 65.8 away from home.
- In their last 10 games, the Hoosiers have been scoring 79.8 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 81.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
