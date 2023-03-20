Monday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) and Miami (FL) Hurricanes (20-12) squaring off at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 78-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.

In their last game on Saturday, the Hoosiers claimed a 77-47 win against Tennessee Tech.

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana

How to Watch on TV: ESPN2

Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction

Prediction: Indiana 78, Miami (FL) 61

Indiana Schedule Analysis

On February 9, the Hoosiers claimed their signature win of the season, an 87-78 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.

The Hoosiers have 10 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.

Indiana has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins

87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9

68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12

79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14

78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26

83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13

Indiana Performance Insights