Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest between the Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) and Miami (FL) Hurricanes (20-12) squaring off at Assembly Hall has a projected final score of 78-61 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Indiana, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.
In their last game on Saturday, the Hoosiers claimed a 77-47 win against Tennessee Tech.
Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 78, Miami (FL) 61
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- On February 9, the Hoosiers claimed their signature win of the season, an 87-78 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Hoosiers have 10 wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the sixth-most in the country.
- Indiana has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers outscore opponents by 19.5 points per game (scoring 81.3 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball while allowing 61.8 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball) and have a +605 scoring differential overall.
- In conference action, Indiana tallies fewer points per contest (78.5) than its overall average (81.3).
- Offensively, the Hoosiers have played better in home games this season, putting up 81.9 points per game, compared to 78.5 per game away from home.
- Indiana is giving up 55.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 10 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (65.8).
- The Hoosiers' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 79.8 points a contest compared to the 81.3 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.