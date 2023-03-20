Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest features the Indiana Hoosiers (28-3) and the Miami (FL) Hurricanes (20-12) clashing at Assembly Hall in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-61 victory for heavily favored Indiana according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Hoosiers took care of business in their most recent game 77-47 against Tennessee Tech on Saturday.
Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
Indiana vs. Miami (FL) Score Prediction
- Prediction: Indiana 78, Miami (FL) 61
Indiana Schedule Analysis
- The Hoosiers beat the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes in an 87-78 win on February 9, which was their best victory of the season.
- The Hoosiers have 10 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the sixth-most in Division 1.
- Indiana has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (nine).
Indiana 2022-23 Best Wins
- 87-78 at home over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on February 9
- 68-61 at home over Maryland (No. 7/AP Poll) on January 12
- 79-67 on the road over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 14
- 78-65 at home over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on January 26
- 83-59 on the road over Ohio State (No. 12/AP Poll) on February 13
Indiana Performance Insights
- The Hoosiers have a +605 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 81.3 points per game to rank sixth in college basketball and are giving up 61.8 per outing to rank 103rd in college basketball.
- Offensively, Indiana is averaging 78.5 points per game this year in conference tilts. As a comparison, its overall average (81.3 points per game) is 2.8 PPG higher.
- In home games, the Hoosiers are scoring 3.4 more points per game (81.9) than they are on the road (78.5).
- Indiana surrenders 55.8 points per game at home this season, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.
- The Hoosiers' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 79.8 points a contest compared to the 81.3 they've averaged this season.
