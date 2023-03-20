Blackhawks vs. Avalanche: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Colorado Avalanche (40-22-6) host the Chicago Blackhawks (24-39-6) at Ball Arena on Monday, March 20 at 9:00 PM ET on ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+. The Avalanche have won five games in a row.
Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CHI+
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Avalanche (-460)
|Blackhawks (+370)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Blackhawks Betting Insights
- The Blackhawks have won 22, or 33.8%, of the 65 games they have played as an underdog this season.
- Chicago has been at least a +370 moneyline underdog five times this season, and lost each of those games.
- The Blackhawks have a 21.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Chicago has played 39 games this season that ended with over 6 goals.
Blackhawks vs. Avalanche Rankings
|Avalanche Total (Rank)
|Blackhawks Total (Rank)
|221 (16th)
|Goals
|173 (32nd)
|188 (6th)
|Goals Allowed
|242 (25th)
|53 (6th)
|Power Play Goals
|34 (26th)
|44 (15th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (21st)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Blackhawks with DraftKings.
Blackhawks Advanced Stats
- Chicago has gone over the total in four of its past 10 contests.
- The Blackhawks have averaged a total of 6 combined goals in their last 10 games, identical to this game's over/under.
- Over their last 10 games, Blackhawks' game goal totals average 6.6 goals, the same as their season-long game scoring average.
- The Blackhawks have the league's 32nd-ranked scoring offense (173 total goals, 2.5 per game).
- The Blackhawks have conceded 242 total goals (3.5 per game) to rank 25th.
- Their -69 goal differential ranks 30th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.