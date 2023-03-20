Monday's game at Elma Roane Fieldhouse has the Ball State Cardinals (26-8) matching up with the Memphis Lady Tigers (21-10) at 8:00 PM ET (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a close 69-67 victory for Ball State, so it should be a tight matchup.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Cardinals secured a 101-86 victory against Belmont.

Ball State vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Elma Roane Fieldhouse in Memphis, Tennessee

Ball State vs. Memphis Score Prediction

Prediction: Ball State 69, Memphis 67

Ball State Schedule Analysis

On January 4, the Cardinals picked up their signature win of the season, an 81-73 victory over the Bowling Green Falcons, a top 100 team (No. 68), according to our computer rankings.

The Cardinals have tied for the 27th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (eight).

Ball State has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the nation (14).

Ball State 2022-23 Best Wins

81-73 at home over Bowling Green (No. 68) on January 4

101-86 at home over Belmont (No. 76) on March 16

61-56 on the road over BYU (No. 100) on November 26

80-71 at home over Kent State (No. 105) on February 4

85-51 at home over Saint Louis (No. 116) on December 5

Ball State Performance Insights