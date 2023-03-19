The No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) will take to the court against the No. 11 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This game tips off at 3:30 PM.

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 58.7 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.
  • Mississippi State has put together a 20-6 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.
  • Notre Dame's record is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 71.8 points.
  • The Fighting Irish score 75 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 59.2 the Bulldogs allow.
  • Notre Dame is 23-2 when scoring more than 59.2 points.
  • Mississippi State is 18-6 when giving up fewer than 75 points.
  • The Fighting Irish shoot 46% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
  • The Bulldogs make 40.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Fighting Irish's defensive field-goal percentage.

Notre Dame Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/3/2023 NC State W 66-60 Greensboro Coliseum
3/4/2023 Louisville L 64-38 Greensboro Coliseum
3/17/2023 Southern Utah W 82-56 Purcell Pavilion
3/19/2023 Mississippi State - Purcell Pavilion

