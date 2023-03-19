How to Watch the Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 3 seed Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) will take to the court against the No. 11 seed Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. This game tips off at 3:30 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we provide all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Notre Dame Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 71.8 points per game, 13.1 more points than the 58.7 the Fighting Irish give up to opponents.
- Mississippi State has put together a 20-6 record in games it scores more than 58.7 points.
- Notre Dame's record is 22-3 when it allows fewer than 71.8 points.
- The Fighting Irish score 75 points per game, 15.8 more points than the 59.2 the Bulldogs allow.
- Notre Dame is 23-2 when scoring more than 59.2 points.
- Mississippi State is 18-6 when giving up fewer than 75 points.
- The Fighting Irish shoot 46% from the field, 4.6% higher than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs make 40.9% of their shots from the field, 4.8% higher than the Fighting Irish's defensive field-goal percentage.
Notre Dame Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|NC State
|W 66-60
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/4/2023
|Louisville
|L 64-38
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Southern Utah
|W 82-56
|Purcell Pavilion
|3/19/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Purcell Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.