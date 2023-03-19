Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Sunday's game between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) at Purcell Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 72-61 and heavily favors Notre Dame to take home the win. Game time is at 3:30 PM ET on March 19.
In their last time out, the Fighting Irish won on Friday 82-56 against Southern Utah.
Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Mississippi State 61
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 18, the Fighting Irish notched their signature win of the season, a 63-52 road victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 9-5 (.643%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Notre Dame is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 36th-most wins.
- The Fighting Irish have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (eight).
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4
- 68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on February 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on February 16
- 66-60 over NC State (No. 27) on March 3
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Bulldogs took down the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers, 91-90, on February 6.
- The Bulldogs have two Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 50th-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 37th-most.
- Mississippi State has seven wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
- According to the RPI, the Fighting Irish have eight wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 28th-most in Division 1.
Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6
- 81-66 over Creighton (No. 16) on March 17
- 60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19
- 87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 23
- 70-56 over Illinois (No. 54) on March 15
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish average 75.0 points per game (35th in college basketball) while giving up 58.7 per outing (47th in college basketball). They have a +506 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game.
- Notre Dame is posting 70.1 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 4.9 fewer points per game than its season average (75.0).
- The Fighting Irish average 79.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 68.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.5 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Notre Dame is ceding 56.8 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 57.9.
- The Fighting Irish's offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 68.5 points a contest compared to the 75.0 they've averaged this season.
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs outscore opponents by 12.6 points per game (posting 71.8 points per game, 58th in college basketball, and conceding 59.2 per outing, 51st in college basketball) and have a +402 scoring differential.
- Mississippi State scores fewer points in conference play (65.6 per game) than overall (71.8).
- In 2022-23 the Bulldogs are scoring 14.5 more points per game at home (76.1) than away (61.6).
- At home, Mississippi State gives up 56.8 points per game. On the road, it gives up 64.0.
- The Bulldogs are putting up 72.5 points per contest over their previous 10 games, which is 0.7 more than their average for the season (71.8).
