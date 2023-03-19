Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Sunday's game at Purcell Pavilion has the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) going head to head against the Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) at 3:30 PM ET (on March 19). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 72-61 win as our model heavily favors Notre Dame.
The Fighting Irish enter this contest following an 82-56 win against Southern Utah on Friday.
Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Mississippi State 61
Notre Dame Schedule Analysis
- The Fighting Irish's best victory this season came against the Virginia Tech Hokies, a team ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 4). The Fighting Irish took home the 63-52 win on the road on December 18.
- The Fighting Irish have nine wins versus Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in Division 1.
- Notre Dame has tied for the 36th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (five).
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents, the Fighting Irish are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 28th-most wins.
Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18
- 74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4
- 68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 23) on February 26
- 78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 23) on February 16
- 66-60 over NC State (No. 27) on March 3
Mississippi State Schedule Analysis
- The Bulldogs' signature win of the season came in a 91-90 victory versus the No. 24 Tennessee Lady Volunteers on February 6.
- The Bulldogs have tied for the 50th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (two), but also have tied for the 37th-most Quadrant 1 defeats (nine).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.
- According to the RPI, the Fighting Irish have eight wins against Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 28th-most in the country.
Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6
- 81-66 over Creighton (No. 16) on March 17
- 60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19
- 87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 23
- 70-56 over Illinois (No. 54) on March 15
Notre Dame Performance Insights
- The Fighting Irish average 75.0 points per game (35th in college basketball) while allowing 58.7 per outing (47th in college basketball). They have a +506 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game.
- Notre Dame is putting up 70.1 points per game this season in conference contests, which is 4.9 fewer points per game than its overall average (75.0).
- The Fighting Irish score 79.3 points per game at home, compared to 68.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 10.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, Notre Dame has played better at home this year, surrendering 56.8 points per game, compared to 57.9 in away games.
- The Fighting Irish's offense has been worse over their last 10 games, racking up 68.5 points a contest compared to the 75.0 they've averaged this season.
Mississippi State Performance Insights
- The Bulldogs' +402 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 12.6 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.8 points per game (58th in college basketball) while giving up 59.2 per contest (51st in college basketball).
- Mississippi State has averaged 6.2 fewer points in SEC play (65.6) than overall (71.8).
- The Bulldogs are scoring more points at home (76.1 per game) than on the road (61.6).
- At home, Mississippi State gives up 56.8 points per game. Away, it concedes 64.
- Over their last 10 games, the Bulldogs are posting 72.5 points per contest, 0.7 more than their season average (71.8).
