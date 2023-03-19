Sunday's contest features the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (26-5) and the Mississippi State Bulldogs (22-10) facing off at Purcell Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 72-61 win for heavily favored Notre Dame according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM ET on March 19.

The Fighting Irish head into this game following an 82-56 win against Southern Utah on Friday.

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Notre Dame vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Notre Dame 72, Mississippi State 61

Notre Dame Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 4 Virginia Tech Hokies on December 18, the Fighting Irish captured their best win of the season, a 63-52 road victory.

The Fighting Irish have eight wins against Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 14th-most in the nation.

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, Notre Dame is 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.

The Fighting Irish have eight wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 27th-most in the country.

Notre Dame 2022-23 Best Wins

63-52 on the road over Virginia Tech (No. 4/AP Poll) on December 18

74-60 at home over UConn (No. 6/AP Poll) on December 4

68-65 on the road over Louisville (No. 22) on February 26

78-76 at home over Louisville (No. 22) on February 16

66-60 over NC State (No. 27) on March 3

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

On February 6, the Bulldogs captured their signature win of the season, a 91-90 victory over the Tennessee Lady Volunteers, who rank No. 24 in the AP's Top 25.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the country (two), but also have tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 1 losses (nine).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 16th-most victories.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6

81-66 over Creighton (No. 16) on March 17

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 42) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 47) on February 23

70-56 over Illinois (No. 54) on March 15

Notre Dame Performance Insights

The Fighting Irish outscore opponents by 16.3 points per game (scoring 75 points per game to rank 34th in college basketball while giving up 58.7 per contest to rank 48th in college basketball) and have a +506 scoring differential overall.

Offensively, Notre Dame is putting up 70.1 points per game this year in conference action. To compare, its overall average (75 points per game) is 4.9 PPG higher.

The Fighting Irish are putting up 79.3 points per game at home. In away games, they are averaging 68.8 points per contest.

Notre Dame surrenders 56.8 points per game at home this year, compared to 57.9 on the road.

The Fighting Irish's offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, scoring 68.5 points a contest compared to the 75 they've averaged this year.

Mississippi State Performance Insights