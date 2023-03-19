Indiana vs. Miami: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region bracket is on the line when the No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) face the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) on Sunday at 8:40 PM on TNT. Indiana has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The over/under is 145.5 for the matchup.
Indiana vs. Miami Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Albany, New York
- Venue: MVP Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Indiana
|-1.5
|145.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Indiana vs Miami Betting Records & Stats
- The Hoosiers' ATS record is 16-13-0 this season.
- This season, Indiana has won 12 of its 16 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hoosiers have a 55.6% chance to win.
- Miami has a 15-11-0 record against the spread this year.
- This season, the Hurricanes have come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.
- Miami has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.
Indiana vs. Miami Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 145.5
|% of Games Over 145.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Indiana
|15
|51.7%
|74.9
|153.8
|68.2
|139.8
|142.3
|Miami
|18
|62.1%
|78.9
|153.8
|71.6
|139.8
|147.3
Additional Indiana vs Miami Insights & Trends
- Indiana has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Hoosiers have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.
- Miami is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.
- In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have hit the over four times.
- The 74.9 points per game the Hoosiers average are only 3.3 more points than the Hurricanes give up (71.6).
- Indiana is 12-5 against the spread and 15-3 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.
- The Hurricanes' 78.9 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 68.2 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 68.2 points, Miami is 13-7 against the spread and 20-4 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Indiana vs. Miami Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Indiana
|16-13-0
|13-8
|17-12-0
|Miami
|15-11-0
|5-2
|12-17-0
Indiana vs. Miami Home/Away Splits
|Indiana
|Miami
|15-2
|Home Record
|16-1
|5-7
|Away Record
|7-4
|9-5-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-6-0
|4-6-0
|Away ATS Record
|7-2-0
|80.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|83.4
|67.5
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|75.2
|10-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|8-5-0
|5-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|2-9-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.