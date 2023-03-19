A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament Midwest Region bracket is on the line when the No. 4 seed Indiana Hoosiers (23-11) face the No. 5 seed Miami Hurricanes (26-7) on Sunday at 8:40 PM on TNT. Indiana has been installed as a 1.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The over/under is 145.5 for the matchup.

Indiana vs. Miami Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Indiana -1.5 145.5

Indiana vs Miami Betting Records & Stats

The Hoosiers' ATS record is 16-13-0 this season.

This season, Indiana has won 12 of its 16 games, or 75%, when favored by at least -125 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Hoosiers have a 55.6% chance to win.

Miami has a 15-11-0 record against the spread this year.

This season, the Hurricanes have come away with a win four times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

Miami has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Indiana vs. Miami Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Indiana 15 51.7% 74.9 153.8 68.2 139.8 142.3 Miami 18 62.1% 78.9 153.8 71.6 139.8 147.3

Additional Indiana vs Miami Insights & Trends

Indiana has gone 6-4 over its last 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Hoosiers have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.

Miami is 5-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have hit the over four times.

The 74.9 points per game the Hoosiers average are only 3.3 more points than the Hurricanes give up (71.6).

Indiana is 12-5 against the spread and 15-3 overall when scoring more than 71.6 points.

The Hurricanes' 78.9 points per game are 10.7 more points than the 68.2 the Hoosiers allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 68.2 points, Miami is 13-7 against the spread and 20-4 overall.

Indiana vs. Miami Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Indiana 16-13-0 13-8 17-12-0 Miami 15-11-0 5-2 12-17-0

Indiana vs. Miami Home/Away Splits

Indiana Miami 15-2 Home Record 16-1 5-7 Away Record 7-4 9-5-0 Home ATS Record 6-6-0 4-6-0 Away ATS Record 7-2-0 80.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.4 67.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 75.2 10-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-5-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 2-9-0

